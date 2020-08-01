|
McMANUS, Ann Marie (Fitzgerald) Passed away peacefully on April 17, 2020, at her Venice, Florida home. She was born on November 25, 1939, grew up in Waltham, Massachusetts, and graduated from St. Mary's High School in 1957. She entered the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur and took the name Sr. Helen Richard, in honor of her parents. Ann earned degrees from Emmanuel College and The University of Notre Dame and had a successful career as a high school mathematics teacher at St. Mary's High School in Cambridge, MA, and Bishop Stang High School in North Dartmouth, MA. Her students had the greatest respect for her and many had kept in touch with her for over 50 years. After many years of teaching, Ann left the convent and continued her career as an educational consultant for Houghton Mifflin Publishing Company and as a private consultant. In 1985, Ann married John E. McManus of Buzzards Bay, MA, who predeceased her in 1999. She loved the Jefferson Shores community and actively participated in the civic life of the area, and served as Chairwoman of the Cape Cod Canal Region of the Chamber of Commerce for 2003-2004. Ann was a member of St Margaret Church in Buzzards Bay and Our Lady of Lourdes in Venice, and enjoyed singing in the choir in both communities. Ann will be remembered by family, friends, and students as a caring, generous and loving woman who brought humor and grace to a life well lived. Ann is survived by her siblings, Richard Fitzgerald, Irene Gerety, and Elaine Fitzgerald, and by many nieces and nephews. Arrangements for Ann's services were conducted by the Farley Funeral Home of Venice, FL. Ann was interred at Our Lady of Lourdes Garden of the Resurrection in Venice. To view online obituary, visit: www.farleyfuneralhome.com/obituary/am-mcmanus/
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 7, 2020