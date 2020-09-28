READE, Ann Marie Age 79, passed away peacefully at her home in Braintree, MA, on Friday, September 19, 2020, surrounded by her family. Ann was born on August 2, 1941 in Boston, MA, to William Reade and Palma (Martignetti) Reade. She grew up in Roxbury and graduated from St. Patrick's School in 1959. She went on to earn a Bachelor of Science in Education and Sociology in 1973 and a Master of Education in Community Service Administration in 1976, both from Boston State College. Ann devoted her life to helping people. During her career, she worked as a teacher and a social worker. She also worked for many years with the Department of Housing and Urban Development. She was devoted to her family and acted as caregiver for her parents, brothers, and many others. She was everybody's Auntie Ann. Her wonderful laugh, amazing smile and kind and loving spirit lives on in each everyone who knew her. She will be remembered for her wisdom, kindness, and generosity. Ann is survived by her siblings, William F. and Joanne Reade of Yarmouth, Eugene and Palma (Reade) McLaughlin of Dorchester, Ronald A. and Mary Reade of Groveland, Richard and Carolyn (Reade) McLaughlin of Northborough, Judith Martignetti of Glastonbury, CT, as well as 34 nieces and nephews and many grandnieces and grandnephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brothers, Ralph L. and Paul E. Reade. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project
. View the online memorial for Ann Marie READE