Cota Funeral Home
335 Park Street
North Reading, MA 01864
(978) 664-4340
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Cota Funeral Home
335 Park Street
North Reading, MA 01864
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
9:30 AM
Cota Funeral Home
335 Park Street
North Reading, MA 01864
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Theresa's Church
63 Winter St. (Rte. 62)
North Reading, MA
View Map
Resources
ANN-MARIE S. (AMICONE) MCCAFFREY

ANN-MARIE S. (AMICONE) MCCAFFREY Obituary
McCAFFREY, Ann-Marie S. (Amicone) Of North Reading, June 20th. Beloved wife of Richard C. McCaffrey. Mother of Donna-Marie Schofield and husband Walter of Wakefield, and Richard McCaffrey, Jr. and wife Carolyn of CT. Daughter of the late Luigi Amicone and Amelia (Cuzzi). Grandmother of Sarah Mansur and husband Nicholas of RI, Rachel Schofield and partner Nicholas Caraminas of Boston, and Kaitlyn and Matthew McCaffrey. Sister of Caroline Aurelio of North Reading and the late Michael Amicone. Ann-Marie is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Cota Funeral Home, 335 Park St., (corner of Park St. and Rte. 28), NORTH READING, at Reading line on Monday, June 24th, at 9:30am. Funeral Mass in St. Theresa's Church, 63 Winter St. (Rte. 62), North Reading, at 10:30 am. Relatives and friends may visit at the Funeral Home on Sunday, 2-6pm. Interment Forestdale Cemetery, Malden.

Published in The Boston Globe on June 22, 2019

North Reading

978-664-4340 / 781-944-1765
Published in The Boston Globe on June 22, 2019
