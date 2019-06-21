|
McCAFFREY, Ann-Marie S. (Amicone) Of North Reading, June 20th. Beloved wife of Richard C. McCaffrey. Mother of Donna-Marie Schofield and husband Walter of Wakefield, and Richard McCaffrey, Jr. and wife Carolyn of CT. Daughter of the late Luigi Amicone and Amelia (Cuzzi). Grandmother of Sarah Mansur and husband Nicholas of RI, Rachel Schofield and partner Nicholas Caraminas of Boston, and Kaitlyn and Matthew McCaffrey. Sister of Caroline Aurelio of North Reading and the late Michael Amicone. Ann-Marie is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Cota Funeral Home, 335 Park St., (corner of Park St. and Rte. 28), NORTH READING, at Reading line on Monday, June 24th, at 9:30am. Funeral Mass in St. Theresa's Church, 63 Winter St. (Rte. 62), North Reading, at 10:30 am. Relatives and friends may visit at the Funeral Home on Sunday, 2-6pm. Interment Forestdale Cemetery, Malden.
