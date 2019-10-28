|
BARRY, SISTER ANN MARIE SC (Maureen Patrice) Of Mt. St. Vincent, Wellesley Hills, on October 26, 2019. A Sister of Charity for 61 years who was missioned in Woodside, Brooklyn and Fresh Meadows, NY. Locally in Lynn and Mount Saint Vincent, Wellesley. Beloved daughter of the late James J. and Mary F. (Casey) Barry. Sister of James J. Barry, Jr. and his wife Sheila, Elaine D. Gillick, Maureen P. Barry and the late John J. Barry. Also survived by four nieces and four nephews, and the late Francis W. Gillick, Jr. as well as all her sisters in community. Visiting Hours at Mt. St. Vincent, 125 Oakland St., Wellesley Hills on Wednesday, October 30 from 9:30 - 10:15 am with a prayer service at 10:15 am, followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:45 am. Relatives and friends are invited. Interment St. Mary Cemetery, Needham. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sisters of Charity, Mt. St. Vincent Community, 125 Oakland St., Wellesley Hills, MA 02481. Brady & Fallon Funeral Home 617 524 0861
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 29, 2019