|
|
WHITE, Ann Marie (Clougherty) Of Foxborough, formerly of Dedham, passed away on July 26, 2019. Loving wife of Stephen R. White. Beloved daughter of the late Paul and Rita Clougherty. Dear sister of Evelyn, Robert, Christine, Paula, and Rita. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Visitation at the George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home, 456 High St., DEDHAM, on Thursday, August 1st, from 10am-12 noon. Funeral Service at 12 noon in the funeral home. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery, West Roxbury. For directions and guestbook gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Dedham 781 326 0500
Published in The Boston Globe on July 30, 2019