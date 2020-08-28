YACEK, Ann Marie (Sullivan) Of Wellesley, August 27, 2020. Beloved wife of Chester W. Yacek, Jr. for 69 years. Loving mother of Chester W. Yacek, III and his wife Susan of Marstons Mills, Sharon A. MacPherson and her husband Douglas of Medway, and Douglas A. Yacek and his wife Wendy of Austin, TX. Grandmother of Kirsten, Brady, Heather, Douglas, Abbott, Douglas, Andrew, Evan, and Adam. Great-grandmother of Nate, Brady, and Aiden. Sister of the late Margaret Feeley, Marion Hennessey, Buddy, Jack, William, and Arlene Sullivan. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Ann Marie was an active parishioner of St. Paul's Church, a member of the Wellesley Postcomers Club, several Bridge Clubs, and the Nehoiden Golf Club. A private visitation will be held at the George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 477 Washington St. (Rt. 16), WELLESLEY, on Tuesday, Sept. 1 followed by a private Funeral Mass in St. Paul's Church, Wellesley. Private interment in Woodlawn Cemetery, Wellesley. Expressions of sympathy may be made in Ann Marie's memory to St. Paul's Church, 502 Washington St., Wellesley, MA 02482. Online guestbook at gfdoherty.com
