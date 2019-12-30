|
McGRANE, Ann Mary (McPhail) Retired Guidance Counselor for Foxborough Public Schools Age 85, passed away unexpectedly at her home in Foxborough on December 26, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Wallace and Mary (Thibedeau) McPhail. Ann was born in Cambridge on April 17, 1934 and was a graduate of the High School of Practical Arts in Boston, Class of 1952. She attended the University of Massachusetts and later graduated from Boston University in 1957. She earned her Masters of Education in counseling in 1971. She was a member of the HSPA Alumni Association and the Foxborough Garden Club. Ann was a guidance counselor at the Ahern Middle School in Foxborough for 35 years, retiring in 1994. Ann was a member of the Sigma Alpha Fraternity, the National Political Science Honor Society and was the co-chair of the Each One Reach One Program. She was a member of the Board of Trustees at Boyden Library from 1980–1995. She was also a Chairman of the Megan Scholarship Committee. Beloved wife of 61 years of Richard McGrane. Loving sister of John McPhail of Roslindale. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to gather for a visitation at the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South Street in FOXBOROUGH on Sunday, January 5, 2019 at 1 PM followed by a Memorial Service at 2 PM at the Funeral Home. To leave an online condolence, please visit the Funeral Home website at www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers, donations in Ann's memory may be made to the Friends of Boyden Library, 10 Bird Street, Foxborough, MA 02035 or the Salvation Army USA, 615 Slaters Lane, Alexandria, VA 22313. Visiting Hours: Sunday, January 5, 2019 from 1-2 PM.
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 31, 2019