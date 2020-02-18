|
MOSCA, Ann (Lalli) Age 98, of Maynard, MA, Feb. 17, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Paul W. Mosca. Survived by sons Brian Mosca & wife Becky, & Paul Mosca and his partner Debbie; a sister, Celia McCarthy; 4 grandchildren; 2 great-grandsons; nieces, nephews & their families. Sister of the late Clem Zanelli, Mike, Pat, Alex, Eddie, Alfred, Albert & Victor Lalli. Visiting Sat., Feb. 22nd from 8:30-9:15am at the Acton Funeral Home, 470 Massachusetts Ave. (Rte. 111), ACTON, followed by a Funeral Mass at 10am in St. Bridget's Church, 1 Percival St., Maynard. Burial in St. Bridget's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts are appreciated, payable to the Town of Maynard with "Katherine K. Lalli Scholarship" on the memo line. Please mail to Town of Maynard, 195 Main St., Maynard, MA 01754. Memorial page actonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 19, 2020