ANN (MOLINARI) NARDONE

ANN (MOLINARI) NARDONE Obituary
NARDONE, Ann (Molinari) In Ft. Lauderdale, FL, formerly of Needham, on Aug. 9, 2019. Wife of the late Alfred Nardone. Loving mother of Carl and his wife Stacy of Natick and Karen Nardone of West Lebanon, NH. Ann is also survived by her sister, Mary Davis, and her brother, Nicholas Molinari. Relatives and friends are invited to a Visitation on Mon., Aug. 19, in the Eaton Funeral Home, 1351 Highland Ave., NEEDHAM, beginning at 11 AM until 12:30 PM, when a Prayer Service will be held. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Needham. In lieu of flowers, a donation in memory of Ann to the American Red Cross, PO Box 37839, Boone, IA 50037-0839, would be appreciated. To share a memory of Ann, please visit www.eatonfuneralhomes.com Eaton Funeral Home Needham 781-444-0201
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 16, 2019
