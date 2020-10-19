O'DONNELL, Ann (Donovan) Of Mattapan and Barrington, NH, passed away peacefully on October 11, 2020 after a stunningly but mercifully brief bout with cancer. Beloved wife of Philip M. O'Donnell. Loving mother of Kevin D. O'Donnell and Philip M. O'Donnell, III. Cherished daughter of Doris (Sullivan) Donovan of Dorchester and the late William Donovan (Ret. Sgt. BPD). Sister of William Donovan and his wife Anne (Cormican) of Bedford, NH, Thomas Donovan and his wife Paula (Pleach) of Holbrook, Michael Donovan (Ret. Sgt. BPD) and his wife Beth (Mullin) (Sgt. BPD) of Dorchester, Richard Donovan of Dorchester and the late Mary Parsons and her surviving husband William of Norwell. Sister-in-law of Elizabeth Labbe and her husband David of Dorchester, Judith Casale and her husband Walter of Rockland, Joseph O'Donnell of Dorchester, MaryLou Rundlett and her husband Dana of Milton, Susan Ryan of Fort Myers, FL and Shelly Mazzarella of Weymouth. Ann was a loving wife, mother, daughter, sister and friend. She considered her circle of friends to be family and was Ann-ma to a host of children from toddlers to young men and women. She was "Auntie Annie" to 22 nieces and nephews and 7 great-nieces and great-nephews. She will be dearly missed. At Ann's request, all services are private. Donations in Ann's memory may be made to Lifeworks, 789 Clapboard Street, Westwood, MA 02090. To send Ann's family a condolence message, please visit www.dolanfuneral.com