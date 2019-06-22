Boston Globe Obituaries
|
ANN P. (CARR) CRONIN

ANN P. (CARR) CRONIN
CRONIN, Ann P. (Carr) Of Mashpee, formerly of Dover, June 20, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Leo F. Cronin. Visiting Hours in the Eaton Funeral Home, 1351 Highland Ave., NEEDHAM, on Wednesday, June 26th, from 4-7pm. Mass of Christian Burial in the Church of the Most Precious Blood, 30 Centre St., Dover, on Thursday, at 10am. Interment at MA National Cemetery on Friday, at 1:45pm. For obit, directions or to share a memory Ann please visit eatonfuneralhomes.com Eaton Funeral Home 781-444-0201
Published in The Boston Globe on June 23, 2019
