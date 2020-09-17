1/1
ANN P. (CANAVAN) GREEN
GREEN, Ann P. (Canavan) Of Melrose, formerly of Malden, September 12th. Beloved wife of the late Joseph R. Green, Sr. Mother of Penny Farrell and her husband Tim of Malden, Joseph R. Green and family of Billerica and Joanne Perperian and her husband Eppy of Melrose. Grandmother of Kevin, Jessica and Caroline. Sister of Paul Canavan and his wife Jeannie of Braintree, Robert Canavan and his wife Donna of Wrentham, Helen Freedman and her husband Michael of Dorchester and the late John Canavan, Joseph Canavan, Mary Brindle, Barbara Woodman, Katherine Canavan, Thomas Canavan, Margaret Clancy, James and Richard Canavan. Sister-in-law of Sandy, Karen and Norma Canavan. Ann was raised and educated in Dorchester. She lived in Malden for 50 years and most recently was a resident of Melrose. She worked as a clerk at Mellon Bank in Medford for many years. Ann was a parishioner at St. Joseph Church in Malden for most of her life. At the request of her family, services were private. Donations in her memory may be made to the Tufts Cancer Center, c/o Elisa Scher, MSN RN-BC, Executive Director, 41 Montvale Ave., STONEHAM, MA 02180.


Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 17 to Sep. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Breslin Funeral Home - Malden
610 Pleasant Street
Malden, MA 02148
(781) 324-0486
