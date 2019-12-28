|
|
WHITE, Ann P. (O'Connor) Of Lynnfield, formerly of Stoneham, Gloucester and Naples, FL. Dec. 27. Wife of the late Paul F. White. Mother of Paul F. White, Jr. and wife Karin of Lynnfield, Steven P. White and wife Kathleen of Stoneham, Patrick F. White and fianc?e Beverly of Gloucester, Kristen A. Kennedy of Stoneham and the late Brian M. White. Sister of Joseph O'Connor and wife Roberta of Winchester, Evelyn P. Barry of Stoneham and the late Maurice J. O'Connor, Eleanor M. Conley, Mary C. Locke and husband Mike and Theresa N. O'Connor. Also survived by seven grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Funeral from the McDonald-Finnegan Funeral Home, 322 Main St., STONEHAM, on Friday, at 9am, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Patrick Church, 71 Central St., Stoneham, at 10am. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. Visitation for family and friends at the Funeral Home on Thursday, from 4-8pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the March of Dimes at www.marchofdimes.org/donate For obit/directions/guestbook, mcdonaldfs.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 29, 2019