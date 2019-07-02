Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fagan-Quinn Funeral Home
825 Boston Neck Road
North Kingstown, RI 02852
(401) 295-5603
Resources
More Obituaries for ANN ARNOLD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ANN PAPI (RYAN) ARNOLD


1920 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ANN PAPI (RYAN) ARNOLD Obituary
ARNOLD, Ann (Ryan) Papi Age 99, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Tuesday, July 2, 2019. She was the loving wife of the late Vincent J. Papi, Sr., and Robert Arnold; beloved mother of Vincent J. Papi, Jr. (Mary), Paul A. Papi (Joyce), and Marianne Roque (the late Joseph F. Roque), and the late Shawn P. Papi; devoted grandmother of Lara Papi Wilson, Ryan Papi (Sarah), Christine White (Christopher), Paul Papi, Jr. (Shannon), Marissa Sardelli (Jeremiah), and Joseph V. Roque; great-grandmother of Avery Papi, Sydney Papi, Jake White, Sophia Papi, and Joseph Sardelli; sister of Sr. Rosemarie Ryan, and the late Allan and John Ryan. Ann is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Services July 5. Full obituary and service details, visit FaganQuinnFuneralHome.com

View the online memorial for Ann (Ryan) Papi ARNOLD
Published in The Boston Globe on July 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fagan-Quinn Funeral Home
Download Now