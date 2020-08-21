Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home
455 Washington Street
Canton, MA 02021
(781) 828-0811
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 24, 2020
8:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home
455 Washington Street
Canton, MA 02021
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Aug. 24, 2020
10:30 AM
St. John the Evangelist Church
Canton, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ANN PARADISE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ANN (CAPELLO) PARADISE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ANN (CAPELLO) PARADISE Obituary
PARADISE, Ann (Capello) Of Stoughton, formerly of Sharon, passed away August 21st. Beloved wife of the late Everett A Paradise. Sister of Joan Romanowicz of Milton. Also survived by her nephew Mark Romanowicz and his wife Sherry of Sandwich, niece Susan Briggs and her husband Barton of Duxbury, Niece Judy Degiacomo and her husband John of Marlboro, along with several great-nieces, great-nephews and her large and loving extended family. She will be greatly missed by other dear friends, especially Sister Peg McKeon of Wellesley. Funeral Mass at St. John the Evangelist Church, Canton, Monday morning at 10:30. Visiting Hours at the Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home, 455 Washington St., CANTON, Monday morning prior to the Mass from 8:30-10:00 am. Burial Knollwood Memorial Park, Canton. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the John Adams Health Care Center, Activities Center, 211 Franklin St., Quincy, MA 02129 or a . For complete obituary and guestbook, see www.dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home (781) 828-0811
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ANN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -