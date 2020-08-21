|
|
PARADISE, Ann (Capello) Of Stoughton, formerly of Sharon, passed away August 21st. Beloved wife of the late Everett A Paradise. Sister of Joan Romanowicz of Milton. Also survived by her nephew Mark Romanowicz and his wife Sherry of Sandwich, niece Susan Briggs and her husband Barton of Duxbury, Niece Judy Degiacomo and her husband John of Marlboro, along with several great-nieces, great-nephews and her large and loving extended family. She will be greatly missed by other dear friends, especially Sister Peg McKeon of Wellesley. Funeral Mass at St. John the Evangelist Church, Canton, Monday morning at 10:30. Visiting Hours at the Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home, 455 Washington St., CANTON, Monday morning prior to the Mass from 8:30-10:00 am. Burial Knollwood Memorial Park, Canton. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the John Adams Health Care Center, Activities Center, 211 Franklin St., Quincy, MA 02129 or a . For complete obituary and guestbook, see www.dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home (781) 828-0811
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 22, 2020