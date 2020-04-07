|
|
SAWYER, Ann R. Passed away at the Arbor in Ridgeland April 5, 2020, after a long illness. Anne was born on August 17, 1946 and grew up in Brookline, MA. She graduated from Brookline High School and was a Magna Cum Laude graduate of Boston University with Honors in French and Education. She was awarded the Columbia University Book Prize as the outstanding education student in her class. Anne worked as a grade school teacher for several years and then obtained a Master's degree in Library Science from Simmons College in Boston, MA. This was later followed by a specialization degree as a Medical Librarian from UCLA. Anne worked as a medical librarian and library consultant for many years. She ran the medical library at the Kaiser Hospital in Harbor City, CA with distinction. She was also the lead author for Blue Cross-Blue Shield's Directory for Health Data Resources in California which was a landmark publication. She was a very kind, caring and compassionate person. Anne was preceded in death by her parents, Lee and Charles Ross. Anne is survived by her loving husband Donald E. Sawyer, M.D. of Ridgeland, MS. She was a much loved aunt, great-aunt and sister-in-law, and loved by many friends. She was also "Mommy" to 3 little pugs, Milton, Winston and Hoover. She will be greatly missed but her memory will be cherished by all who knew her. The family thanks the staff of The Arbor in Ridgeland and a special thanks is due to Willie Evans and Evon Smith, two of Anne's caregivers during her long illness. These two ladies provided love, wonderful care, and compassion. They were truly our angels during this difficult time. A private Funeral Service will be held at Parkway Funeral Home in RIDGELAND. A Memorial Service to Celebrate Anne's Life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Beth Israel Congregation, , or Alzheimer's Disease Research. For online condolences, please go to parkwayfuneralhomeridgeland.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 8, 2020