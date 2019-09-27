|
|
RIVERS, Ann (Peteusky), September 23. Beloved wife of the late Victor Rivers. Loving mother of Robert Rivers and wife Janet of Stoneham, and Richard Rivers and wife Gail of Wakefield. Grandmother of Kelly and Gregory Caplin, and Jennifer Rivers. Also survived by her step-grandchildren, Nicholas, Ellina and Sofia DiSanto, and Joseph and Julie DiSanto. Funeral Service at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., WAKEFIELD, on Friday, at 11 a.m. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the Funeral Home on Thursday, from 4-7 p.m. Interment Lakeside Cemetery, Wakefield. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Sawtelle Family Hospice House, 320 Haverhill St., Reading MA 01867.
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 27, 2019