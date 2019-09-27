Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McDonald Funeral Home
19 Yale Avenue
Wakefield, MA 01880
(781) 334-9966
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
McDonald Funeral Home
19 Yale Avenue
Wakefield, MA 01880
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
McDonald Funeral Home
19 Yale Avenue
Wakefield, MA 01880
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ANN RIVERS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ANN (PETEUSKY) RIVERS


1922 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ANN (PETEUSKY) RIVERS Obituary
RIVERS, Ann (Peteusky), September 23. Beloved wife of the late Victor Rivers. Loving mother of Robert Rivers and wife Janet of Stoneham, and Richard Rivers and wife Gail of Wakefield. Grandmother of Kelly and Gregory Caplin, and Jennifer Rivers. Also survived by her step-grandchildren, Nicholas, Ellina and Sofia DiSanto, and Joseph and Julie DiSanto. Funeral Service at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., WAKEFIELD, on Friday, at 11 a.m. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the Funeral Home on Thursday, from 4-7 p.m. Interment Lakeside Cemetery, Wakefield. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Sawtelle Family Hospice House, 320 Haverhill St., Reading MA 01867.
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ANN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McDonald Funeral Home
Download Now