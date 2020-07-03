|
LEACH, Ann Russell Of Dracut, MA passed away on May 26th, 86 years young. Born on July 3, 1933 in New London, CT, she graduated from Melrose High School. Ann received her BA in English from Tufts University, Phi Beta Kappa, magna cum laude and studied abroad at University of Edinburgh. Ann was a lifelong Unitarian Universalist (Nashua Unitarian Church) and a tireless progressive. As a technical editor, she worked for Wang, DEC and Avid. She volunteered with Friends of the Dracut Library, Friends of the Nashua Symphony, Merrimack Valley Achievement Center and the Massachusetts Interfaith Alliance. She was articulate, compassionate, funny and full of insight. Ann is survived by 2 children, Russell Leach of Lynnfield and Sharon Leach of San Cristobal, NM; daughter-in-law Gia Leach; foster daughter Sharon (Kenneth) Kydd of Chelmsford; grandchildren Dario Leach, Connor Kasper and Gianna Leach and foster grandchildren Gregory and Jenna Kydd. See Davis Funeral Home website for more details and to leave a message about Ann. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the Friends of the Dracut Library.
Published in The Boston Globe on July 5, 2020