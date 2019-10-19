|
|
SHAPIRO, Ann (Millen) Passed away in Los Angeles, CA on September 4, 2019. She was surrounded by love from family that was with her in Los Angeles, and her family from afar in Florida, Atlanta, Maine, and North Carolina.
She was born to Stella and Edward Millen on April 23, 1934, in Boston, Massachusetts. Ann was the younger sister to Beatrice Ford, with whom she remained very close until her passing this past February. Ann raised three children, Bonnie, Marylou, and Thomas, in Boston and Cape Cod along with her husband, John Shapiro.
Ann is survived by her 3 children, 9 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, and knew two more great-grandchildren were on their way before her passing. Private Services were held. She devoted herself to her children and grandchildren, and her legacy and memory will live on through them.
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 20, 2019