INGENERI, Ann Shirley (Kirby) Age 84, entered into eternal life on April 20, 2020. Ann was born in Medford, MA. She was the daughter of the late Vincent and Mary (Cullen) Kirby. In 1956, Ann married her beloved husband Salvatore Ingeneri. Ann and Sal settled in Canton, MA, where they raised four children. She leaves behind daughter Pam Ouimet, son Larry Ingeneri and his wife Kim, daughter Rosemary McHugh and her husband Brian, and son Paul Ingeneri. She is also survived by her grandchildren Erin McCoy and husband Evan, Caroline Ouimet, and Breanna and Colin McHugh and great-grandson, Jack McCoy. Mimi loved her grandchildren and great-grandchild and they absolutely adored her. Ann was one of five children, including her sister Marion Larochelle and brothers John, Robert and Donald Kirby, all of whom predeceased Ann, and she is also survived by many nieces and nephews. In addition to raising four children, Ann was a Brownie leader, a member of the League of Women Voters and a CCD teacher at St. James Parish. Ann loved to travel, and she and Sal enjoyed their many trips across the United States and abroad. She also loved the theatre, music at Berkeley, cooking, playing cribbage and bridge, gardening, and time spent in Ogunquit, ME and Newport, RI. But most of all, Ann loved spending time with her family, and we will all miss her dearly. A Memorial Mass to celebrate her wonderful life will be held at a later date. For guestbook, see www.dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 26, 2020