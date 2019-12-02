|
|
REED, Ann Soule Truesdale Quietly, in the late hours of Thursday, November 14, Ann Soule Truesdale Reed passed away at her home, Fox Hill, Westwood, MA. She was thoughtfully attended to by her daughter Diana Truesdale Haywood of Newton, and sons Robert Soule Truesdale of Dedham and William MacLeod Truesdale of Mattapoisset. She attended Beaver Country Day School in Chestnut Hill, the Windsor School in Boston, where she celebrated being the youngest graduate at 15 years old, and La Petite Ecole in Florence, Italy. In April of 1942, she married Robert "Pie" Truesdale at the St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Dedham. During and after his tour of duty in the Navy during World War II, they had three children. They enjoyed sailing on Lands End and Sintram. Pie was her husband of 36 years and died in Dover in 1978. In 1980, she married longtime family fiend, Philip Loring Reed, a Navy Veteran of World War II, at the family home in Dover. They enjoyed motoring on the Teaser. He passed away October 1999. Her favorite activities were tennis, some golf, bird watching, and gardening, and most of all she loved sailing. She also enjoyed volunteer work at the Noanett Garden Club and the Dedham Women's Exchange. Her love of sailing began at a young age, racing small boats in Marion, MA, and Casco Bay, ME, and with husbands on larger vessels. Cruising was along the Maine and Massachusetts coasts, the Canadian Maritimes and the Caribbean. She was an avid bridge player and produced a prodigious amount of needlepoint and knitting. She was a member of The Country Club, the Dedham Country Club, the Chilton Club and the Noanett Garden Club. She is survived by her three children, 8 grandchildren, many stepchildren and step-grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Bon voyage granny! Safe passage! A private Memorial Service to celebrate her life will be conducted at a later date. Gifts in her memory may be made to the Windsor School, Boston, or to the National Audubon Society.
View the online memorial for Ann Soule Truesdale REED
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 3, 2019