ANN (PICKERING) STANTON


1938 - 2019
STANTON, Ann (Pickering) Of Lynnfield, Sept 9. Beloved wife of John J. Stanton. Loving mother of Stephen J. Stanton & wife Allison of Medfield. Sister of Elizabeth McMorrill of Davenport, FL, Barry Pickering of Birmingham, England and the late Arthur, Dorothy, and Joyce. Also survived by her cherished grandchildren: Olivia & Sophia. Funeral from the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., WAKEFIELD, on Friday at 10:30am followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Joseph Church, 173 Albion St., Wakefield at 11:30am. Visitation for relatives and friends at the Funeral Home on Thursday from 5-8pm. Interment, Forest Hill Cemetery, Lynnfield. For obit/guestbook, www.mcdonaldfs.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 11, 2019
