|
|
STEVENS, Ann (Johnson) "Andy" Of North Andover, formerly of Andover, May 13, 2020, at age 96. Beloved wife of the late Edward B. Stevens, with whom she shared 69 years of marriage. Devoted mother of Peter B. Stevens of Rico, CO, Lynn S. Lenhart and her husband Rev. Thomas Lenhart of Ipswich, Jonathan A. Stevens and his wife Priscilla of Concord, and Jane A. Stevens of Ouzinkie, AK. Dear sister of the late Peter D. Johnson. Cherished "Grandy" of Amanda Lenhart and her husband Scott Smallwood of Tacoma Park, MD, James Lenhart and his wife Dipti of Lexington, Abigail Lenhart and her husband Jonah Zwemer of Portland, OR, Katherine Getchell and her husband Greg of Littleton, Clifford Stevens and his wife Tiffany, also of Littleton. Loving great-grandmother of nine. Also survived by a niece and two nephews. A graduate of Smith College, throughout her life she was active in cultural and charitable organizations and boards including the Andover Savings Bank and Lawrence General Hospital. Services at this time will be private for the immediate family only. A Celebration of Life for Andy will be announced when all may gather to honor, remember and celebrate her life. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to Edgewood Employee Appreciation Fund, 575 Osgood Street, North Andover, MA 01845. To send a message of condolence to the family, please visit RobinsonFuneralHome.com Life Celebration by Robinson Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe on May 17, 2020