SULLO, Ann (Pantalone) Age 93, of Watertown, passed away on April 11, 2020. Born in Watertown on January 24, 1927 to Peter and Antoinette (Pallone) Pantalone, she was the oldest of 5 siblings. Growing up, Ann enjoyed playing the piano and being the only girl, she was treated like a princess. Ann is the devoted mother and matriarch to Peter Sullo of MV, Maria Chaisson & her husband Charlie and the late Michael Sullo, Daniel Sullo and Daniel J. Sullo. Cherished Nana to Daniel Almada, Jon Sullo, Jacqueline Zimmerman and her husband Matt, Nicholi Sullo, Daniel Chaisson, Anthony Sullo, Andrew Sullo, Gabrielle Chronister & her husband Tyler and the late Joseph Chaisson & his wife Heather and Marc Sullo. Also survived by 9 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Dear sister of the late Fiore, Nicholas, Phillip & Rocco Pantalone. Ann was a lifelong resident of Watertown, MA. She had a passion for being in the kitchen, she was well known for her famous tasty meatballs. Her home was always open with freshly baked pastry and a fresh pot of coffee. She loved to sing and dance and to laugh. She always had a smile on her face. A private Burial will be held by the family and a Memorial Mass will be planned for a later date. Arrangements made by the Nardone Funeral Home, 373 Main St., WATERTOWN, MA. Nardone Funeral Home (617) 924 - 1113 www.NardoneFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 13, 2020