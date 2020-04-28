Boston Globe Obituaries
More Obituaries for ANN SUMMERS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ANN SUMMERS

ANN SUMMERS Obituary
SUMMERS, Ann Longtime Bostononian, passed away on April 23, 2020.Born in Hudson to Mary Alice Fitzgerald and Arthur Sumpter, Ann was a nursing professiona who worked in corporate medicine and private care. She was a graduate of B.C. and Marquette. She enjoyed Swing Dancing, the gym and lived in a Boston high-rise with a beautiful city view. Ann worshipped at Mission Church – The Basilica of Our Lady of Perpetual Help. Ann was predeceased by her parents, her sister, Mary S. Lowendick and her brother, Edmund J. Sumpter. She is survived by her ten beloved nieces and nephews. A memorial will be celebrated for Ann in the coming months. Arrangements handled by Gormley Funeral Home.

View the online memorial for Ann SUMMERS
Published in The Boston Globe on May 1, 2020
