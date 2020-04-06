|
|
LEVIN, Ann Swartz Passed away comfortably in her home in Scituate, MA, on Sunday, April 5, 2020, with her family by her side. In her own words, Ann chose to be remembered "first and foremost as a loving and loved wife, mother and Nana. And then as a devoted daughter, sister, aunt, cousin, teacher, friend and colleague." Ann leaves behind the love of her life, Larry, her devoted husband and life partner of 46 years, and her sons, Michael and wife Kate of Scituate, and Gregory and wife Priya of Kensington, MD. She was Nana to Norah, Sadie, and Benjamin, and to Andrew. Ann is also survived by her mother, Emma Swartz, and her siblings, Mitchell Swartz and Susan Woods, and their families. Ann, who was born in Malden, was a woman of uncommon strength. She taught with boundless enthusiasm and exceptional patience for over 30 years at Hingham Middle School. Ann found great joy in many things, including walks to the beach, her vegetable garden, exciting vacations, good books, and Broadway in Boston plays with close friends. Most of all, Ann glowed in the simple pleasure of shared experience with her husband, children, and grandchildren. She was omnipresent, the calming and dependable center of life in her family. Her devotion, compassion, and selflessness were irreplaceable and will be sorely missed, by her family and by the many other people whose lives she touched. For more than two years, Ann demonstrated remarkable perseverance and grace in her battle with angiosarcoma. She was 67. Services will be private and held at Sharon Memorial Park. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. As a gesture of sympathy, donations may be sent to the Angiosarcoma Awareness foundation. Schlossberg Chapel on the Hill "Family Owned" 781.828.6990 SchlossbergChapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 7, 2020