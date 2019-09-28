|
FINNERTY, Ann T. (Boyle) Of Dedham, formerly of Galway, Co. Galway, Ireland, passed away peacefully on September 26, 2019 surrounded by her children. Beloved wife of the late Thomas J. Finnerty. Loving mother of Margaret and her husband Steven Mammone of Dedham, Peter and his wife Lucy Finnerty of Walpole, Sean and his wife Heather Finnerty of Norfolk, AnnMarie and her husband Kevin Doyle of Dedham. Devoted Mima of Steven, Matthew, Colin, Ryan, Kiera, Aiden, Molly, Owen, and Joey. Beloved daughter of the late Thomas and Anne Boyle. Dear sister of Mary Burke and Margaret McNamara of Galway, and Father Martin Boyle of Dublin, Ireland. Ann is also survived by several cousins, nieces, and nephews. Funeral from the George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home, 456 High St., DEDHAM, Wednesday, Oct. 2 at 9am, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Mary's Church, Dedham at 10am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Visiting Hours at the Funeral Home, Tuesday, Oct. 1 from 4-7pm. Interment Brookdale Cemetery, Dedham. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in memory of Ann Finnerty to support cancer research and patient care at: Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284 or via www.dana-farber.org/gift. Online guestbook and directions at gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Dedham 781-326-0500
Published in The Boston Globe from Sept. 29 to Sept. 30, 2019