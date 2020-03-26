|
KIMBALL, Ann T. (Farrell) Of Wellesley, March 26, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Charles D. Kimball. Loving Mother of Chuck D. Kimball and his wife Tosh of Boynton Beach, FL, and Paul G. Kimball and his wife Kathleen of Moose, WY. Grandmother of Elizabeth Kimball of Jackson, WY, Emily Singer of Alexandria, VA, and Nathaniel Kimball of New York City. Great-grandmother of Thomas and James Singer. Ann was a 60 year member of the Charles River Country Club, Newton. A Memorial Mass will be announced at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may be made in Ann's memory to the , 300 5th Ave., Waltham, MA 02451. Online guestbook at gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Wellesley 781-235-4101
Published in The Boston Globe from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2020