Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
477 Washington Street
Wellesley, MA 02482
(781) 235-4100
Resources
More Obituaries for ANN KIMBALL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ANN T. (FARRELL) KIMBALL

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ANN T. (FARRELL) KIMBALL Obituary
KIMBALL, Ann T. (Farrell) Of Wellesley, March 26, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Charles D. Kimball. Loving Mother of Chuck D. Kimball and his wife Tosh of Boynton Beach, FL, and Paul G. Kimball and his wife Kathleen of Moose, WY. Grandmother of Elizabeth Kimball of Jackson, WY, Emily Singer of Alexandria, VA, and Nathaniel Kimball of New York City. Great-grandmother of Thomas and James Singer. Ann was a 60 year member of the Charles River Country Club, Newton. A Memorial Mass will be announced at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may be made in Ann's memory to the , 300 5th Ave., Waltham, MA 02451. Online guestbook at gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Wellesley 781-235-4101
Published in The Boston Globe from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ANN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -