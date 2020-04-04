|
GOUD, Ann T. McWeeney Age 91, of Belmont died, as she had requested,in the comfort of her own home on April 2nd. Born July 13, 1928 and a native of County Leitrim, Ireland. Ann sailed to America as a young girl in her 20's seeking to embrace a new life in America. She became a domestic in the greater Boston area and was especially well known in the 1950's as the live in cook and housekeeper for the Parish Priests at Immaculate Conception Rectory on the Alewife Brook Parkway in Cambridge. While there she met the love of her life, Philip Goud, with whom she shared over 50 years of a joy filled marriage. Having lived in both Newton and Watertown, Philip and Ann retired to Dunedin, Florida in the 1990's. After Philip passed in Florida, Ann decided in her 80's to return to her beloved Boston and became a wonderful friend and neighbor to all who knew her in Belmont. Ann was always happy and smiling and she was a wonderful cook, baker and sewer. A devout Roman Catholic, Ann loved to sing and shared many jokes and laughs and was very proud to have become an American citizen. She is survived by a younger brother Cathal (Charles) McWeeney of Co. Leitrim and many nieces and nephews in Ireland. She was predeceased by her loving parents Charles & Bridget (Early) and sister May Beirne, all of Leitrim, Ireland and her sisters Elizabeth McWeeney and Sr. Benedicta McWeeney, S.A., both of whom also became American citizens. For the last fifteen years, Ann was lovingly cared for by Tom Fallon, of Arlington, who handled all of her affairs and became "the son I never had": Ann and Tom wish to express special thanks to Dr. Barbara Spivak, visiting nurses Paula and Kerry, bather Marie, hospice nurses Maggie and Marcy and her loving caretakers Carolyn, Jill, Janice, Kristine, Diane, Haja and Helene. Richard and Deidre Walsh and Cathy Walsh Prendergast were also helpful, wonderful friends as were her condo neighbors, Sissy, Yvonne, Ann, Barbara and Gladys. The sensitive care provided by Always Best Care Senior Services of Belmont, Beth Israel/Lahey Health at Home Hospice of Watertown and Neighbors Who Care of Waltham was truly outstanding. Due to the current health care crisis, a private burial ceremony will be held at Calvary Cemetery in Waltham. A public Memorial Mass at St.Patrick's Church in Watertown will be scheduled and announced at a future date.
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 5, 2020