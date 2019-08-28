Home

1927 - 2019
TARR, Ann T. (Driscoll) Of Peabody, age 91, August 22, 2019. Predeceased by her husband, Vic Tarr; her parents, Bart and Marion Driscoll; and her sisters, Jane Doyle and Mary Hersey. Survived by her niece, Lisa (Doyle) Gardiner; her nephew, Kevin Doyle; her stepchildren, Barbara Drausche, Beverly Mattatall, and Ken Tarr, and their spouses, children, and grandchildren. Ann graduated from Salem High School and The Fay School. For over 50 years Ann worked at Harvard University progressing from processing gifts to becoming the Associate Recording Secretary overseeing all donations to the school. Ann loved her annual stays in Stowe, Vermont and Bermuda, and her beloved family home in Salem Willows. Funeral Mass at Brooksby Village Chapel, Peabody, on Sept. 21st, at 10:00 AM. Gifts in her honor may be sent to Perkins School for the Blind, 175 N. Beacon St., Watertown, MA 02472.

Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 1, 2019
