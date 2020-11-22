TREACY, Ann T. (McHugh) Of Hawaii, formerly of Woburn, Friday, Nov. 20th at ninety years of age. Beloved wife of the late Robert E. Treacy. Devoted mother of Robert E. Treacy, Jr., his wife Barbara of Peabody, John V. Treacy, his wife Adrienne of Olympia, WA, Janet M. Macdonald, her husband Kevin of Woburn, and the late Ann Marie Silverstein, her surviving husband Steven of Plymouth. Dear sister of the late Charles, John, Louis, Vincent and James McHugh and the late Lorraine (McHugh) Rochleau and Rita (McHugh) Bird. Very special Nana to Erin Solovey, her husband Edward of Brookline, Rebecca Romani, her husband Michael of Beverly, Denise Treacy, her companion Paul Weidel of North Andover, Treacy Silbaugh, her husband Owen of Wakefield, Stephanie and Heather Silverstein of Honolulu, HI, Brian Silverstein of Dorchester; and great-Nana to Jaclyn, Kailah, Lia, Mira, Sophia, Hudson, Owen and Brendan. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. A Funeral Mass will be held in St. Barbara's Parish, 138 Cambridge Rd., Woburn, on Wed., Nov. 25th at 10 a.m. Interment to follow in Calvary Cemetery, Winchester. Those who feel comfortable are invited to briefly pay their respects on Tues., Nov. 24th at the Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home, 263 Main St., WOBURN. Persons 65 and older are invited to come between 3-4 p.m., with the general public invited between 4-6 p.m. All attending are asked to enter through the front door of the funeral home and exit through the back door. Masks MUST be worn at all times, along with strict adherence to social distancing. Donations may be made in Ann's memory to St Barbara's Parish, 138 Cambridge Rd., Woburn, MA 01801. 781 - 933 - 0400 www.lynch-cantillon.com