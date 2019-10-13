|
|
WALSH, Ann T. (Beatty) Of Readville, October 12, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Edward J. Walsh. Loving mother of Peter Walsh and his wife Frances of Miami, FL; Edward Walsh of San Francisco, CA; David Walsh and his wife Kellie of Reading; Joseph Walsh and his wife Patricia of Walpole; Mary Murray and her husband Michael of Lincoln; Christopher Walsh of Jamaica Plain; Patricia Walsh of Readville. Grandmother of Chase, James, Aidan, Amber, Emerald, Luke, Maeve, Thomas and Daniel. Sister of Frances Koerschner and her husband Fred of York, ME, Jack Beatty and his wife Lois of Hanover, NH and the late Joan Bond. Loving aunt of many nieces and nephews. Funeral from the George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home, 456 High St., DEDHAM, on Thursday, October 17, at 10am, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Anne Church, Readville at 11am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Visiting Hours on Wednesday, October 16, from 4-8pm. Interment in St. Joseph Cemetery, West Roxbury. Expressions of sympathy may be made in Ann's memory to the . For directions and guestbook, gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Dedham 781 326 0500
Published in The Boston Globe from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019