MENZLER, Ann Theresa (Connolly) Passed away peacefully on May 27, 2020. Born in South Boston to the late Patrick and Barbara (Grelish) Connolly. As the oldest of seven she developed her attributes as a loving and compassionate caregiver that carried her through life. Ann retired as a clinical nurse assistant from Long Island Hospital for the City of Boston. Predeceased by her daughter, Cathy Coronity, and grandson, John Lenane. Survived by her daughter, Barbara and spouse Philip Johnson, two grandsons, Danny Lenane, Erik Johnson, and great-granddaughter, Nora Johnson. Funeral Service and Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Ann's honor to: Alliance Health at Marina Bay Activities Fund, 2 Seaport Drive, Quincy, MA 02171. O'Brien Funeral Home
