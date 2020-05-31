Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
O'Brien Funeral Home
146 Dorchester Street
South Boston, MA 02127
(617) 269-1600
Resources
More Obituaries for ANN MENZLER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ANN THERESA (CONNOLLY) MENZLER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ANN THERESA (CONNOLLY) MENZLER Obituary
MENZLER, Ann Theresa (Connolly) Passed away peacefully on May 27, 2020. Born in South Boston to the late Patrick and Barbara (Grelish) Connolly. As the oldest of seven she developed her attributes as a loving and compassionate caregiver that carried her through life. Ann retired as a clinical nurse assistant from Long Island Hospital for the City of Boston. Predeceased by her daughter, Cathy Coronity, and grandson, John Lenane. Survived by her daughter, Barbara and spouse Philip Johnson, two grandsons, Danny Lenane, Erik Johnson, and great-granddaughter, Nora Johnson. Funeral Service and Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Ann's honor to: Alliance Health at Marina Bay Activities Fund, 2 Seaport Drive, Quincy, MA 02171. O'Brien Funeral Home

South Boston 617 269 1600
Published in The Boston Globe on June 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ANN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -