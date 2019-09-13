|
SPELLMAN, Ann Theresa Of Quincy, formerly of Dorchester, passed away September 11th. Beloved wife of the late Arthur Spellman. Mother of Karyn Spellman of Reisterstown, MD and Kristine Laut and her husband Joseph of Fort Lauderdale, FL. Grandmother of Ryan Harlow, Nicholas, Madeleine and Kyle Ash. Sister of Joseph and Ralph Caruso of Tucson, AZ. Also survived by her chosen family, the Bianco Family of Quincy. Visiting Hours at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home, 326 Granite Ave., MILTON, Friday, September 20th from 5-8 pm. Funeral Service at the Funeral Home Saturday morning, September 21st at 10. Burial private. Donations may be made in her memory to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02215 or at www.dana-farber.org/gift For complete obituary and guestbook see www.alfreddthomas.com Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home Milton 617-696-4200
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 17, 2019