TICHNOR, Ann (Solomon) Age 101, of Framingham, formerly of Newton & Florida. Devoted wife of the late Lawrence Tichnor. Beloved mother of George Tichnor, Sarabeth Wangsness and the late Kenneth Tichnor. Cherished grandmother of Lori Wagner, Ira Tichnor, Lisa Wangsness, Katie McCulloch and 9 great-grandchildren. Services at Sharon Memorial Park, 40 Dedham St., Sharon on Thursday, February 27 at 12:45 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a . For online condolences, go to: www.goldmanfc.com Goldman Funeral Chapel- Malden
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 26, 2020