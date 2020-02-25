Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Goldman Funeral Chapel
174 Ferry Street
Malden, MA 02148-5625
(781) 324-1122
Service
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
12:45 PM
Sharon Memorial Park
40 Dedham St.
Sharon, MA
View Map
ANN (SOLOMON) TICHNOR

ANN (SOLOMON) TICHNOR Obituary
TICHNOR, Ann (Solomon) Age 101, of Framingham, formerly of Newton & Florida. Devoted wife of the late Lawrence Tichnor. Beloved mother of George Tichnor, Sarabeth Wangsness and the late Kenneth Tichnor. Cherished grandmother of Lori Wagner, Ira Tichnor, Lisa Wangsness, Katie McCulloch and 9 great-grandchildren. Services at Sharon Memorial Park, 40 Dedham St., Sharon on Thursday, February 27 at 12:45 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a . For online condolences, go to: www.goldmanfc.com Goldman Funeral Chapel- Malden
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 26, 2020
