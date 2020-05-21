Boston Globe Obituaries
John J. O'Connor & Son Funeral Home
740 Adams Street
Dorchester, MA 02122
(617) 282-5564
ANN (O'SULLIVAN) TUMILTY

ANN (O'SULLIVAN) TUMILTY Obituary
TUMILTY, Ann (O'Sullivan) Of Dorchester, formerly of Co. Cork, Ireland, passed away peacefully on May 19, 2020 at home surrounded by her family. Beloved wife of 60 years of the late Patrick Tumilty. Loving mother of Thomas & his wife Janet, Ann & her husband Arnold Behrer, John, Mary Beth, and Sheila & her husband Laurence Coch. Devoted grandmother of Katharine, Allison (Brian), Meredith, Patrick (Katie), Christopher, Devon, Michael, Brenna, and Katherine. Adoring great-grandmother of Gavin. Dear sister of Felix of Ireland, George of Wales, and the late Jerome, and Patrick O'Sullivan. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and friends. Due to the current health crisis, Visitation and Funeral Services will remain private. A Celebration of Life service to honor Ann will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Ann to St. Ann's Parish, 243 Neponset Ave., Dorchester, MA 02122. For expressions of sympathy, www.oconnorandson.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 24, 2020
