AWISZUS, Ann V. (O'Keeffe) Most recently of Woburn (New Horizons at Choate), formerly of Arlington and Reading passed away peacefully with her family by her side at the Sawtelle Hospice House in Reading April 28, 2020. She was 91 years of age. Ann was preceded in death by her beloved husband George F. Awiszus, parents Daniel J. & Bridget (McDonagh) O'Keeffe, brothers Joseph & Daniel and sisters, Mary & Margaret (Connors). Loving mother of George, Jr. & his wife Lucy of Boxboro, Thomas & his wife Carole of Stoneham, Dan & his wife Molly of Topsfield, Robert & his wife Roberta of Andover, John & his wife Theresa of Medford and Ellen Cassell of Greenland, NH. Cherished grandmother of Mike, Katie, Kayla, Molly, Lexie, Timothy, George, Annie, Annabella, Luke and Aidan. Born in Reading, (Mudville), Ann was very proud to have been a R-O-C-K-E-T. After graduating from the former St. Elizabeth Hospital School of Nursing in Brighton, MA, she worked as a nurse for 40 years at both Malden & Symmes Hospitals. Upon her retirement, Ann pursued and graduated with a degree in Gerontology from UMass Boston where she assisted in placing "frail elders" in loving/end of life care. Ann had a passion for her family, including her adored nieces and nephews, many friends and the Red Sox. Due to the current restrictions on gatherings due to the Coronavirus, the Awiszus family will have a family-only service, care of the DeVito Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes memorial donations to the Coronavirus Response Fund for Nurses nursingworld.org/foundation/programs/coronavirus-response-fund/ To send an online condolence, please visit devitofuneralhomes.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 29, 2020