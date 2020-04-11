|
FERRANTI, Ann V. Of Somerville on April 11th. Dear daughter of the late Giovanni and Viola (Leo) Ferranti. Loving sister of Anthony and his wife Anne of Waltham, Savino and his wife Renate of Waltham and the late Peter, William, Amalio, Aldo, Nino and Louis. Dear friend of Antonio Aguiar and Louise Oremland. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and family. Due to the current precautions surrounding COVID-19, all arrangements are private and are under the care of DeVito Funeral Home, 761 Mt. Auburn St., WATERTOWN. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Ann to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Please visit devitofuneralhome.com to view an online guestbook.
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 12, 2020