Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
DeVito Funeral Home
761 Mount Auburn Street
Watertown, MA 02472
617-924-3445
Resources
More Obituaries for ANN FERRANTI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ANN V. FERRANTI

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ANN V. FERRANTI Obituary
FERRANTI, Ann V. Of Somerville on April 11th. Dear daughter of the late Giovanni and Viola (Leo) Ferranti. Loving sister of Anthony and his wife Anne of Waltham, Savino and his wife Renate of Waltham and the late Peter, William, Amalio, Aldo, Nino and Louis. Dear friend of Antonio Aguiar and Louise Oremland. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and family. Due to the current precautions surrounding COVID-19, all arrangements are private and are under the care of DeVito Funeral Home, 761 Mt. Auburn St., WATERTOWN. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Ann to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Please visit devitofuneralhome.com to view an online guestbook.
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ANN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of DeVito Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -