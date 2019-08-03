|
FLAHERTY, Ann V. (McParland) Of Plymouth, formerly of Randolph, died peacefully with her family in her home on Friday, August 2nd. Beloved wife of Thomas F. Flaherty of Plymouth and loving mother to her three sons, Thomas Flaherty, Jr. of Malden, William J. Flaherty and his wife Julie of Galt, CA, and John F. Flaherty and his husband John of Malden. Cherished grandmother "MiMi" of Kayla A. LaMonica, Aiden J. Flaherty, Hannah, and Liam Flaherty. Great-grandmother of Austin A. LaMonica. Sister of James McParland of CT, Margaret Paeth of CT, and the late William McParland. Born in Boston on May 7th, 1941, daughter of the late James and Hannah (O'Sullivan) McParland. She was a longtime resident of Randolph before moving to Plymouth where she had resided for the past 20 years. She enjoyed shopping and time spent with family. Upon moving to Plymouth she had spent time working at local nursing home. Visiting Hours in the Cartmell Life Celebration Home, 150 Court St., PLYMOUTH (Downtown), on Tuesday, August 6, from 4-7 pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, at 10:30 am in St. Peter's Church, Plymouth. Private burial in MA National Cemetery in Bourne on Monday, August 12th. Memorial donations in her name may be made to Cranberry Hospice, 36 Cordage Park Circle, Suite 326, Plymouth, MA 02360. Online condolences may be made at www.cartmelldavis.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 4, 2019