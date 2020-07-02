|
SERINO, Ann V. (Titolo) Of Saugus, formerly of Danvers, age 90, July 1st. Wife of the late James Serino. Loving mother of Michael Serino, Paul Serino & Stacy Serino, all of Saugus. Also survived by many nieces & nephews. Sister of the late Anthony Titolo & Louise DiLorenzo. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ann's memory to the at Relatives & friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours in the Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home, 549 Lincoln Ave., SAUGUS, on Monday, 5-7 p.m. In compliance with CDC standards regarding COVID-19, face masks & social distancing are required in the Funeral Home. A private Funeral Mass will be held. Interment Riverside Cemetery, Saugus. For directions & condolences, www.BisbeePorcella.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 5, 2020