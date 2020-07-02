Boston Globe Obituaries
Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home
549 Lincoln Avenue
Saugus, MA 01906
(781) 233-0300
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 6, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home
549 Lincoln Avenue
Saugus, MA 01906
ANN V. (TITOLO) SERINO

ANN V. (TITOLO) SERINO Obituary
SERINO, Ann V. (Titolo) Of Saugus, formerly of Danvers, age 90, July 1st. Wife of the late James Serino. Loving mother of Michael Serino, Paul Serino & Stacy Serino, all of Saugus. Also survived by many nieces & nephews. Sister of the late Anthony Titolo & Louise DiLorenzo. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ann's memory to the at Relatives & friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours in the Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home, 549 Lincoln Ave., SAUGUS, on Monday, 5-7 p.m. In compliance with CDC standards regarding COVID-19, face masks & social distancing are required in the Funeral Home. A private Funeral Mass will be held. Interment Riverside Cemetery, Saugus. For directions & condolences, www.BisbeePorcella.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 5, 2020
