McADOO, Ann Virginia Passed away peacefully on November 17, 2019 at Masconomet in Topsfield. Ann was born on July 4, 1942 in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the daughter of Marie (Rochon) and Robert McAdoo. She moved to Danvers in the late 70s, and worked for years in banking before retiring from Digital Credit Union in Maynard, MA. Ann is survived by her son, Michael Gildea and daughter-in-law Maria, daughter Maureen Gildea, granddaughters Erika Gildea and Elisa Gildea and grandson Oscar Wirnsberger. She is also survived by her sister Marie and her brother-in-law Robert Moalli, and her sister Rita. She was predeceased by her son Kenneth Gildea, son-in-law John Wirnsberger and her siblings Robert McAdoo, Richard McAdoo, Therese Spartichino and John McAdoo. A Funeral Mass will be held Friday, November 22 at St. Agnes Parish, 22 Boston Street, Middleton, MA at 11:00 am. Relatives and friends respectfully invited. In lieu of flowers and expressions of sympathy, donations in her memory can be made to the charity of your choosing. To leave a condolence, visit www.mackeyfuneralhome.com Mackey Funeral Home 978-774-0033
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 20, 2019