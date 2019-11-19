Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mackey Funeral Home
128 S. Main St. (Rt 114)
Middleton, MA 01949
(978) 774-0033
Funeral Mass
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Agnes Parish,
22 Boston Street
Middleton, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ANN MCADOO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ANN VIRGINIA MCADOO


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ANN VIRGINIA MCADOO Obituary
McADOO, Ann Virginia Passed away peacefully on November 17, 2019 at Masconomet in Topsfield. Ann was born on July 4, 1942 in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the daughter of Marie (Rochon) and Robert McAdoo. She moved to Danvers in the late 70s, and worked for years in banking before retiring from Digital Credit Union in Maynard, MA. Ann is survived by her son, Michael Gildea and daughter-in-law Maria, daughter Maureen Gildea, granddaughters Erika Gildea and Elisa Gildea and grandson Oscar Wirnsberger. She is also survived by her sister Marie and her brother-in-law Robert Moalli, and her sister Rita. She was predeceased by her son Kenneth Gildea, son-in-law John Wirnsberger and her siblings Robert McAdoo, Richard McAdoo, Therese Spartichino and John McAdoo. A Funeral Mass will be held Friday, November 22 at St. Agnes Parish, 22 Boston Street, Middleton, MA at 11:00 am. Relatives and friends respectfully invited. In lieu of flowers and expressions of sympathy, donations in her memory can be made to the charity of your choosing. To leave a condolence, visit www.mackeyfuneralhome.com Mackey Funeral Home 978-774-0033

View the online memorial for Ann Virginia McADOO
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ANN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -