BOLGER , Ann Wadden Of Cambridge, MA, formerly of Pepperell and Groton, passed away peacefully on August 26, 2019 surrounded by her children and grandchildren. Ann was a brilliant, strong, selfless and caring woman who wished to be remembered most as a loving mother of five and grandmother of ten. Ann devoted her life to her family and they were her pride and joy. In her retirement, she spent countless days caring for her grandchildren and loving every minute of her time with them. In the past 25 years, Ann must have attended thousands of ball games, rarely missing an opportunity to see her grandchildren in action. Ann was an independent woman who raised her children for many years as a single mother. She was particularly proud that she was able to send all five of her children to prep school, and to college, on her own. Ann taught fourth grade in the Groton Public schools for close to 20 years. Her students revered her and often spoke of how she shaped their lives as learners. A longtime liberal activist, Ann found her political identity during the women's rights, civil rights, and anti-war movements of the 1960's. She worked on several political campaigns during the 1960's and 1970's and was especially proud of her work for Eugene McCarthy in 1968. Upon her retirement from teaching in 1995, Ann moved back to her hometown of Cambridge, where she enjoyed attending the opera, ballet, theatre, and symphony with her friends, especially her sister Eleanor. Ann is predeceased by her parents, Dr. Joseph and Margaret Wadden, sisters, Joan Wadden, Mary Wadden, and Eleanor Davis, as well as her brother, Joseph Wadden. Ann is survived by her five children and their families, Carol and John Esposito of Georgetown, MA and their children, Joseph, Christopher, and Mary; David and Amy Bolger of South Burlington, VT, and their children, Sade and Liam; Judy and Steve Benardete of Amenia, NY and their daughter, Emma; Elise and Chris Ruggles of Topsfield, MA and their daughter Abby; and Michael and Jessica Bolger of Lynnfield, MA and their children, Jacob, Declan, and Devin. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Funeral from the Brown & Hickey Funeral Home, 36 Trapelo Rd., BELMONT, Saturday, August 31, at 9AM. Funeral Mass in St. Paul's Catholic Church, 29 Mt. Auburn St. (corner of Bow and Arrow Streets), Cambridge, at 10AM. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Visiting Hours Friday, 4-7pm. Interment Cambridge Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Ann's memory to . Online guestbook www.brownandhickey.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 30, 2019