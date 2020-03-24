|
SPINELLO, Anna A. (Padrevita) Of Onset, formerly of Hyde Park, passed peacefully on March 23 at the age of 92. Beloved wife of the late Richard A. Spinello of 72 years. Devoted mother of Richard Spinello and his wife Susan of Dedham and Michael Spinello and his fiancee Joanne of Mashpee. Cherished sister of Rose Murphy and Gloria Padrevita, both of Hyde Park. Loving "Nana Anna" of Michael and Nicholas. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, in-laws and friends. At the moment, all services will be private at the families request. For online guestbook please visit
