ANNA (BARSANO) ABBOTT

ANNA (BARSANO) ABBOTT Obituary
ABBOTT, Anna (Barsano) Of Nahant, passed away on Saturday, June 27th, at the age of 83. Beloved wife of the late Richard G. Abbott. Loving mother of Diane Mitrano and her husband Ray of Nahant, Donna Harris of Shrewsbury, Catherine Paglieroni of Westborough, and Richard Abbott and his wife Robin of Wilmington. Adored daughter of the late Amedeo Barsano and Maria (Salierno). Dear sister of the late Rose Tedesco and Erasmo Barsano. Cherished aunt of Lois Sellew and Anne Onorato. Loving sister-in-law to Joyce and Paul Stack. Cherished grandmother of 12 and great-grandmother of 7. Family and friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours from the Cota Funeral Home, 335 Park Street, Rte. 28, on the Reading Line, NORTH READING on Wednesday, July 1st, from 4pm- 8pm. Funeral Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Anna Abbott's name to the at and also to Friends of Nahant council on aging at 334 Nahant Rd., Nahant, MA 01908. www.cotafuneralhomes.com Cota Funeral Home

Published in The Boston Globe on June 30, 2020
