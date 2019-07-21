Boston Globe Obituaries
Andrew J. Magni & Son Funeral Home
365 Watertown Street
Newton, MA 02458
(617) 527-2224
ANNA (CUGINI) ANTONELLIS

ANTONELLIS, Anna (Cugini) Longtime Newton resident, unexpectedly July 20, 2019. Born in San Donato Val di Comino, Italy. Beloved wife of the late Giuseppe Antonellis. Devoted mother of Costanzo Antonellis of Medford, Loreto Antonellis of Newton and Cesidia Bennington of Newton. Loving grandmother to 7 and great-grandmother to 3. She was the last surviving of 8 siblings. Visiting Hours Tuesday, July 23 from 4-8pm in the Andrew J. Magni & Son Funeral Home, 365 Watertown St., NEWTON. Funeral Mass Wednesday at 10:30am in Our Lady Help of Christians Church, 573 Washington St., Newton. Burial Newton Cemetery. Andrew J. Magni & Son FH, Newton www.magnifuneralhome.com

Published in The Boston Globe on July 22, 2019
