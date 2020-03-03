|
DeMODENA, Anna B. (Souza) Of East Boston, on March 2nd, surrounded by her family at 89 years. Beloved wife of the late Leonard O. DeModena with whom she shared 56 years of marriage. Proud & loving mother of Leonard V. DeModena & late wife Delia "Dee" DeModena of Revere, Kenneth V. DeModena & wife Cheryl of Saugus, Gerard L. DeModena & wife Dawn E. of East Boston & Maria DeModena & husband Scott Melanson of Saugus. Adored grandmother of 11 grandchildren & 13 great-grandchildren. Dear sister of the late Laura DeBenedictus, Edward Souza, Dorothy Joyce & Mary Leone. She is also lovingly survived by her former daughter-in-law Janet Monahan of Lynnfield and many loving nieces, nephews, grandnieces & grandnephews. Family & friends are invited to attend the Funeral from the Vertuccio and Smith, Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Rte. 107), REVERE on Saturday, March 7th at 10:00 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass in Sacred Heart Church, 45 Brooks St., East Boston at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be on Monday, with her family present, at Massachusetts Cemetery, Bourne. Visiting Hours will be held in the Funeral Home on Friday from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Parking available in lot left of the Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to , Massachusetts & Rhode Island, 133 Federal St., 2nd floor, Boston, MA 02110. For more information, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 5, 2020