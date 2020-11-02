1/
ANNA B. (DIOGUARDO) GERARDI
GERARDI, Anna B. (Dioguardo) Of Winchester, passed away peacefully on October 30, 2020. Beloved wife of the late John L. Gerardi. Loving mother of Patricia Newhall and her husband Jack of Winchester, Maureen Walsh and her husband David of Billerica, Frank Gerardi and his wife Suzelle of Wakefield, and Janice Brock and her husband Raymond of Londonderry, NH. Cherished grandmother of 10 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Dear sister of the late Louis Dioguardo. She is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and cousins. Visiting Hours will be held at the Lane Funeral Home, 760 Main St. (Rte. 38), WINCHESTER, on Saturday, November 7th, from 9-11am. Followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary's Church, 155 Washington St., Winchester at 11:30am. Please follow social distancing guidelines and masks must be worn. Interment Wildwood Cemetery, Winchester. In lieu of flowers, donations in Anna's memory may be made to the ALS Assoc. Mass Chapter, 685 Canton St. #103, Norwood, MA 02062. For online condolences, please visit www.lanefuneral.com Lane Funeral Home

Winchester

781.729.2580

Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 2 to Nov. 5, 2020.
