BUSALACCHI, Anna Age 96, of West Harwich, formerly of Medford, MA, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 26, 2019. She was born to the late Gaetano & Catherine Busalacchi. She was the loving aunt to many nieces & nephews. Anna is survived by her sister, Gloria Newcomb of West Harwich. Her six siblings predeceased her, Beatrice Shola, Frank Busalacchi, Lydia Cefalo, Lillian Geraci, Gasper Busalacchi, and Rita Solimine. Calling Hours are on June 8, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Doane, Beal & Ames Funeral Home in WEST HARWICH, followed by an 11:00 a.m. Memorial Mass at Holy Trinity Church in West Harwich. Burial at Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford, MA.
Published in The Boston Globe on June 5, 2019