ANNA C. (DEPAMPHILIS) BARRETT


1930 - 2020
ANNA C. (DEPAMPHILIS) BARRETT Obituary
BARRETT, Anna C. (DePamphilis) In Hubbardston, formerly of Allston April 4, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Francis E. Barrett. Devoted mother of Anne L Brennan of Ashburnham. Sister of Anthony and John DePamphilis. Also survived by 9 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, 5 great-great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister Margaret Buco and her granddaughter Rachael LaJoie. Funeral Service and Interment Private. Anna was longtime parishioner of St. Anthony Church Allston, Girl Scout Leader and member of Hubbardston Senior Center. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Mrs. Barrett may be made to the Second Chance Animal Shelter PO Box 136, East Brookfield, MA 01515. For guestbook, please visit www.lehmanreen.com Lehman Reen McNamara Brighton 617 782 1000
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 12, 2020
