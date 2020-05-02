Boston Globe Obituaries
ANNA C. (DIBLASI) D'ERRICO

ANNA C. (DIBLASI) D'ERRICO Obituary
D'ERRICO, Anna C. (DiBlasi) Lifelong Revere resident, on April 30th, at 91 years. Beloved wife of 69 years of the late Albert J. D'Errico, Sr., who passed away on Aug. 20, 2019, their 69th wedding anniversary. Loving mother of Albert J. D'Errico, Jr. & his companion Paula of Assonet & James J. D'Errico & his wife Brenda A. of Revere. Cherished grandmother of Carla D'Errico & her husband Shawn of Winthrop, Eric D'Errico & his wife Allison, Diandra D'Errico, all of Revere & Lauren D'Errico of Tewksbury. Adored great-grandmother of Amaya & Cameron Sorrentino. Dear sister of Maurice J. "Moe" DiBlasi & his late wife Victoria of Lynnfield, James DiBlasi & wife Sandra of Revere and the late Joseph DiBlasi, Josephine "Josie" Trinidad & Augustine "Gus" DiBlasi. Also lovingly survived by many loving nieces, nephews, grandnieces, & grandnephews. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic, Funeral Services & Interment in Puritan Lawn Memorial Park, Peabody will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To send online condolences, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com.
Published in The Boston Globe on May 3, 2020
